Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

