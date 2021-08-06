MimbleWimbleCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $312,619.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00014724 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $64.51 million and $312,619.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00404560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.88 or 0.01127246 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,762,178 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.