Millennium Management LLC Sells 42,403 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,403 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

