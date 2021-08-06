Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

NYSE SEAS opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

