Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 369,438 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 369,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after buying an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after buying an additional 188,960 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.