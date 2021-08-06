Millennium Management LLC Invests $5.63 Million in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $407,000.

NASDAQ:ATVCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

