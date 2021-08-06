Millennium Management LLC Invests $5.54 Million in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 552,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $301,000.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

