Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 523,945 Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 523,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCV. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $6,961,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTCV opened at $10.46 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 809,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $9,781,281.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,466,824 shares of company stock worth $17,629,327.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

