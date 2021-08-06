Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $109.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.31. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $110.22.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $645,661. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

