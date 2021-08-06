Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Critical Contrast

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Luther Burbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.60 $8.35 million $1.30 18.53 Luther Burbank $243.91 million 2.79 $39.91 million $0.89 14.63

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Middlefield Banc and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 39.81%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.04%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Risk & Volatility

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 21.62% 9.01% 0.94% Luther Burbank 27.15% 11.37% 1.00%

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Middlefield Banc pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through 10 branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 7 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

