Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Reduced by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

