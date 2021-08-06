Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $195.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Shares of Microchip Technology are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after purchasing an additional 571,067 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,483,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

