Michael Arntz Sells 3,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $503,230.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

SMAR opened at $71.92 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

