MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.29, but opened at $65.21. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 1,488 shares traded.

The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.45.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

