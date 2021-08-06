MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

