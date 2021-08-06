Metronome Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00009027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $93,811.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00111600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.39 or 0.99695258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00811920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,277,950 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,576 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

