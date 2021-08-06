Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 272,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

