Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 3.2%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). 321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The company has a market cap of £12.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Merit Group Company Profile (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.