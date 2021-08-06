Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Okta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

