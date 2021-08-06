Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $246.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.66. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

