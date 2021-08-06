Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $443.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.