Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $82.49 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

