Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

