Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

