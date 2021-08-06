Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $3.62 million and $110,980.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00144888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.51 or 1.00582525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00809359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

