Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. 227,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

