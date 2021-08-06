Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on Meggitt and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

