Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Raised to GBX 800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGGT. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Get Meggitt alerts:

MGGT stock opened at GBX 722.40 ($9.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 488.87. The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -17.90. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.