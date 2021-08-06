Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Sells $178,000.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MEDP traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.89. 131,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,288. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 88,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

