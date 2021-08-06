MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Up 8.6%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 2,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 799,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

