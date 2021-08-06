MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get MediWound alerts:

MDWD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 111,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,311. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.55. MediWound has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. As a group, analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.