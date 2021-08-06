MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Purchases $12,530.67 in Stock

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross bought 8,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ MDCA opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. MDC Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.
MDC Partners Company Profile
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.
