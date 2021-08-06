MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Purchases $12,530.67 in Stock

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross bought 8,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MDCA opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. MDC Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

