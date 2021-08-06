MDA (TSE:MDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

MDA (TSE:MDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54, Zacks reports.

Shares of MDA stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.60. 3,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MDA has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

