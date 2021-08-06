Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,227. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.