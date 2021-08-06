Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $680.03. 9,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.46. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

