Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 257,779 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,925. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

