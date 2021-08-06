Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 40,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.20. 286,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $406.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.