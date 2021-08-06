McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,141. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

