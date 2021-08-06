Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

