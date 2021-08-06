Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

MAXR opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

