Max Property Group Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,181.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006383 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 coins and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 coins. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @maxpropertyG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Property Group is building a decentralized platform for everything to do with a property, from property financing (funds, bonds, loan notes, REIT’s, etc.) to property maintenance, but also property rentals and sales. Essentially Max Property Group aims to be the de-facto property portal in the world. The platform is being developed by industry professionals as a tool to improve services to their existing and future clients, having identified weaknesses in their own market. By using Ardor's blockchain technology, they plan to modernize one of the most established yet antiquated industries in the world. Max Property Group is an international platform (already in 15+ languages) on which regulatory documentation for property funding will be standardized and controlled tokenized assets are placed on the blockchain alongside property sales, rentals, and management. Users can register property transactions on the blockchain, leveraging the ledger’s characteristics of immutability and transparency that is much required in the real state market. It enables users to sell or buy a property without a middleman and for low fees. How does the project plan to add value to the ecosystem: The Max Property Group platform will be regulated, which ensures that the controlled tokenized assets will also be regulated.Max Property Group will be an all-encompassing platform for property where you can literally rent, buy and sell a property, but also record all property management actions (repairs, etc.) and make investments in regulated property funds.Max Property Group will add standardized legal documentation for property funds, so people interested in setting up property funds can do so in days, rather than months, and for a fraction of what it costs now.Investors can look through standardized documents, thus saving them a tremendous amount of time and as Max Property Group will be providing an umbrella license, the funds will all abide by the appropriate regulations. The investors will also be able to invest from as little as €1.Max Property Group is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.”

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

