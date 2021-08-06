MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,382.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $564,701.33 and approximately $42,382.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,849.79 or 1.00128152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01118490 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00325916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00389303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005872 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00071087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004651 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

