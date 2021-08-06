Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Materion by 64.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

