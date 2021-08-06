MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

