MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.50.

MTZ traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. 611,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,055. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

