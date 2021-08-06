Massnet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Massnet has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $74.60 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00094226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.16 or 0.00881869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00097036 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

