Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.07%.
OTCMKTS:MAURY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.54.
Marui Group Company Profile
