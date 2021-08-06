Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.07%.

OTCMKTS:MAURY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

