Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,590. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

