Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 78192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.