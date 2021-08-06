Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total value of $4,852,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

